Brexit: McDonnell says UK size means special status for EU trade

Video

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has insisted the Labour leadership is "on the same page" as First Minister Carwyn Jones about Brexit.

Mr Jones has suggested the UK should follow the Norway model, paying for continued access to the single market.

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said at the weekend the UK would leave the EU's free trade bloc.

On a visit to Pembrokeshire, Mr McDonnell told BBC Wales political editor Nick Servini the UK's size gave it a "special status" which would result in a better EU trade deal than that enjoyed by, for example, Norway.