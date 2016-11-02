Newport has become a disgrace, says former councillor

Video

Drinking alcohol in the street and gathering in groups has been banned in an area of Newport following a large-scale disorder.

The city's council unanimously voted for a public space protection order for Pill after youths targeted police with fireworks in November.

Anyone causing a nuisance or disturbance now faces a fine of up to £1,000 through the courts. Police can also issue fixed penalty notices of up to £100.

Caroline Evans reports.