EU protected status shows cider 'is what is says it is'

Video

The protected status of Wales's most iconic foods and drinks must be maintained after Brexit, the first minister has said.

Carwyn Jones said it was "hugely important" an equivalent system to the EU's Protected Food Name was developed.

Welsh cider was among six new Welsh products awarded protection by the EU Commission during the first half of 2017.

Mike Penney, of Monmouthshire's Troggi Seidr, said its Protected Geographical Indication-status proved the drink "is what is says it is".