'Lack of understanding' about autism, BBC probe finds
A lack of understanding about the way autism affects families has seen people inappropriately sent on parenting courses, a BBC investigation has found.
Autism can affect how a person interacts and communicates.
The Welsh Local Government Association said councils were reforming services to ensure people were supported.
Anna Reynolds, from Conwy county, said she feared being reported to social services daily because people confuse her son's symptoms with neglect.
26 Jul 2017
