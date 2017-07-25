Keep Cardiff Bay 'oasis' free of 'huge buildings'

Video

Plans to build a 24-storey building for flats, shops, bars and restaurants in Cardiff Bay will destroy the area's only parkland, campaigners have said.

Associated British Ports said Dolffin Quay would bring hundreds of new homes and regenerate Harbour Drive.

But opponents are worried about the loss of park space and its impact on the nearby Norwegian Church.

Among them is Lord Crickhowell, who set up Cardiff Bay Development Corporation to transform the area in 1987.

He said it was "inconceivable" tall buildings could be built on area originally intended to be Cardiff Bay's "oasis".