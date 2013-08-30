North Wales PCC 'spoke mind' over policing fracking

Video

North Wales' police and crime commissioner Arfon Jones said he had the "right to speak his mind" after being accused of abusing his power to stop policing a fracking protest site.

The force said it would withdraw officers from Cuadrilla's site near Preston.

Campaign group Backing Fracking accused Mr Jones of influencing the decision, given he opposes shale gas extraction.

Mr Jones said his views were "well known" and he believed he was a "factor" in the decision.

"I have the right to speak my mind," he added.