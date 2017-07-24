Video
Michael Gove 'pragmatic' approach to farming over Brexit
UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove is taking a "pragmatic" approach to agriculture as Brexit progresses.
He met his Welsh counterpart Lesley Griffiths on the first day of the Royal Welsh Show near Builth Wells.
Mr Gove also met First Minister Carwyn Jones and the main farming unions.
He told BBC Wales' Jamie Owen there had been very positive meetings and he had a "fantastic" relationship with the Welsh Government.
