'Very poor' child arthritis care in Wales 'untenable'

A lack of services for children with arthritis in Wales is putting a "massive strain" on families, a father from Pembrokeshire has said.

Eight-year-old Aimee from St Ishmaels, Haverfordwest, has polyarticular juvenile arthritis and has to make a 230-mile (370 km) round trip to see an adult rheumatologist in Cardiff.

Two weeks ago, AMs backed calls for an improved service for children in Wales. The Welsh Government said it was considering the issue.

Aimee's father Darren Dworakowski described the current system as "untenable".