Could a hydrogen car factory be built in Ebbw Vale?

Video

An automotive park in Ebbw Vale could be an attractive location for a hydrogen-powered car, which is being developed currently in Powys.

River Simple will be producing an initial run of 20 cars in Llandrindod Wells to test out with the public before eventually looking at full scale production with 5,000 cars in 2019.

Robert Cumming, the programme manager, told BBC Wales business correspondent Brian Meechan that might make Ebbw Vale an attractive location, especially with the better road infrastructure to link up with suppliers.