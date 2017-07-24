Brexit: Wales 'cannot accept EU withdrawal bill'

Video

The Welsh food and farming industry is in danger of "being put back decades" when the UK leaves the European Union, the environment secretary has warned.

Lesley Griffiths will meet Westminster counterpart Michael Gove for the first time since his appointment on the first day of the Royal Welsh Show on Monday.

She fears Wales will have less power and flexibility after Brexit if the UK government's repeal bill becomes law.

Ms Griffiths said Wales could not accept the bill in its present state.