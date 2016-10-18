Discovery of new varieties of apple grown 'only in Wales'

Video

Researchers have uncovered 43 new varieties of apples and pears believed to be found only in Wales.

A £500,000 joint project by the University of South Wales (USW) and the Welsh Perry & Cider Society is looking at the heritage of orchards and cider making in Wales.

It hopes to create an online catalogue of cider and perry fruit in Wales using their DNA traits.

The Welsh Perry & Cider Society said the results were "incredibly exciting".