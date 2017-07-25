'Big cost' to start farming for young
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Royal Welsh Show: 'Big cost' for young to start farming

The farming industry in Wales risks becoming "stagnant" unless more is done to encourage the younger generation, a union has said.

The Farmers' Union of Wales has urged the Welsh Government to introduce an action plan for young farmers.

Rural Affairs Secretary Lesley Griffiths said young farmers were a priority.

One young farmer, Caryl Hughes, said she has been helped by her family but there were still a lot of set-up costs.

  • 25 Jul 2017
  • From the section Wales
Go to next video: Wales 'cannot accept EU withdrawal bill'