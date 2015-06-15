HPV vaccine could have cut my cancer risk, says survivor

Video

Vaccination for a virus which causes 5% of cancers should be universally available on the Welsh NHS, campaigners have said.

Girls aged 12-13 and gay men of 16-45 are vaccinated against Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) in Wales to guard against certain cancers.

But AM Angela Burns said it is a gender and age "lottery" which should end.

The Welsh Government said it was waiting on experts' recommendations on whether to extend the programme.

Maria Dullaghan, 32, believes she may not have had "full-on cervical cancer" if she had been given the vaccine.