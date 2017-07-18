'Painstaking' rescue bid as man trapped under church rubble

Video

A "painstaking" rescue is under way to free a man trapped after a church collapsed in Cardiff.

Firefighters, rescue dogs and a drone had been searching for the casualty in the wreckage of the derelict church in Splott, which collapsed at about 14:50 BST.

Two people escaped from the building - which was being demolished - and were treated for minor injures.

Firefighter Gareth Davies said crews were working in a very "challenging environment" to rescue the man from the wreckage.