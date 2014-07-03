Lynette White: Wrongly convicted man 'let down horribly'

Video

"Human errors" led to the collapse of a case against eight former South Wales Police officers who investigated the murder of sex worker Lynette White, an independent review has concluded.

They were charged with perverting the course of justice for their role in the arrest and prosecution of five men for the murder in Cardiff in 1988.

The 20-year-old sex worker was stabbed more than 50 times in a docklands flat.

Three men, including Stephen Miller, had convictions for the killing quashed.

Mr Miller's solicitor, Matthew Gold, said his client had been "let down horribly".