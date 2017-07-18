Video
Inspirational cancer student Vithiya Alphons graduates
A student who was told she had just months to live after an a cancer diagnosis graduated from Cardiff University on Tuesday.
Optometry student Vithiya Alphons was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2015 and needed a stem cell transplant.
Despite a worldwide search no suitable donor was found and doctors were forced to use her mother's cells.
Miss Alphons took a year out to recover and has now finished her course.
"I was not going to allow cancer to get in the way," she said.
