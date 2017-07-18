Extensive search as derelict church collapses in Cardiff

Video

Two people have been injured and one is missing after a church collapsed near a railway line in Cardiff.

Firefighters, rescue dogs and a drone are searching for a casualty in the wreckage of the derelict church in Splott, which collapsed at about 14:50 BST.

Two people escaped from the building - which was being demolished - and were treated for minor injures.

A Wales Online reporter took footage of the rescue attempt at the building which was under demolition, as they passed the scene on a train.