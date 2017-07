Video

A fresh appeal has been made to the mother of a baby girl who was found in a bus shelter in Conwy county on Tuesday, 11 July.

The newborn was found at the bus stop near the Magpie and Stump pub in Towyn, Conwy county, at 07:15 BST.

North Wales Police is appealing for the baby's mother to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.