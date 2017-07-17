Janet Commins' killer Stephen Hough a 'wild animal'

Video

A man who raped and killed a 15-year-old girl in 1976 has been described as a "wild animal" by a relative of the victim.

Janet Commins' body was found near a school field in Flint, north Wales.

Stephen Hough, 58, was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter, rape and sexual assault at Mold Crown Court and was sentenced to 12 years in jail.

He was also jailed for a further three years for sexually assaulting a girl in 2016 - to run consecutively.

Janet's uncle Derek Ierston described Hough's actions as "horrendous".