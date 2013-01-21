Inuit kayak test for Cardiff school children

Video

Pupils at an independent school in Cardiff have built and launched a traditional Inuit kayak.

The year eight woodworking class at the Steiner School in Llandaff North used only wood, rope and canvas.

It is part of the school's practical approach to education, combining physical activities like sewing and wood working with cultural research.

The children then had the chance to put their handiwork to the test - with a launch on the River Taff from Llandaff Rowing Club.