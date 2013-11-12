Cardiff personal trainer's lift by Finance Wales

Video

A Development Bank for Wales has been given the official go-ahead to help businesses get off the ground or to grow.

Developed from Finance Wales it will have a target of providing £80m a year within five years and creating 5,500 jobs annually.

Owen Edwards, who runs personal training centre The Studio in Cardiff says Finance Wales helped him when the banks refused.

"As a start-up, no-one traditionally looks at or gives you the time of day," Mr Edwards told BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins.