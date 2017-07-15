Culture is not about being snobby, says director Allen

Video

The team behind Swansea's bid to become the UK's City of Culture for 2021 has said it has learnt lessons from losing out to Hull four years ago.

The city has been shortlisted alongside Coventry, Paisley, Stoke-on-Trent and Sunderland, but a bid by St David's in Pembrokeshire failed to make the cut.

The City of Culture for 2021 will be announced in December.

Film director Kevin Allen, who wrote Swansea-based Twin Town in 1997, said culture was not about being snobby and urged people to get involved with the bid.