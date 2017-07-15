City of Culture bid: Swansea 'is a very talented city'

Video

The team behind Swansea's bid to become the UK's City of Culture for 2021 has said they have learnt lessons from losing out to Hull four years ago.

The city has been shortlisted alongside Coventry, Paisley, Stoke-on-Trent and Sunderland but a bid by St David's in Pembrokeshire failed to make the cut.

The City of Culture for 2021 will be announced in December.

Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea council's cabinet member for culture, believes the city has a good chance of winning.