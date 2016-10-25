Student reveals transgender education struggle

Video

A lack of gender diversity training is "embarrassing" further education lecturers and could lead to legal issues, an education union has said.

President of ATL Wales Lesley Tipping said staff were confused over pronouns and compulsory training was overdue.

Stonewall Cymru said half of trans students were bullied and most staff were not trained to deal with it.

Bangor University student Jasper Williams, 22, said when he came out as trans in sixth form staff "struggled".