M4 in Newport to close for Brynglas Tunnels repair work

The westbound M4 motorway will be closed in Newport from Saturday evening until Monday morning as its 18-month upgrade continues.

Westbound traffic will be diverted via the A48 Southern Distributor Road between M4 junctions 24 and 28.

The westbound carriageway, between Junction 25A and Junction 26, will close at 20:00 BST on Saturday and reopen at 06:00 on Monday.

The tunnels are closed during the night occasionally as engineers upgrade them.