'Peculiar' Laugharne planning application worry

Video

Residents in a Carmarthenshire town have raised concerns over plans to build new houses without any community benefits.

Paul and Bethan Thomas' original plan was to build 42 homes next to Laugharne's sports field with an agreement to provide benefits for local organisations.

But those benefits have been dropped because planning rules have changed.

More than 300 people have now signed a petition objecting to the latest plans.

John Bradshaw, Portreeve of Laugharne and primary school governor, said residents were "shocked" by the change in plans.