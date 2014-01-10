New Pencoed radiology hub 'will help improve service'

Video

A new academy to train radiologists and imaging professionals is to be created in Wales with £3.4m of Welsh Government funding.

The new National Imaging Academy for Wales will be based in Pencoed, Bridgend, and is due to be up and running by mid-2018.

Announcing the plan on Friday, Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said the academy would "play an important role" in helping to increase the number of trained radiologists.

Clinical lead for the academy, Dr Phillip Wardle, consultant radiologist at Cwm Taf University Health Board, said it would help improve the service.