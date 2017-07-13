Stephen Hough guilty of Janet Commins Flint manslaughter

Video

A man has been convicted of raping and killing a 15-year-old girl in 1976.

Janet Commins' body was found on a school field in Flint, north Wales, by three children playing hide and seek.

Stephen Hough, 58, from Flint, was convicted of manslaughter, rape and sexual assault at Mold Crown Court on Thursday. He was cleared of murder.

Janet went missing after leaving her home to go swimming on 7 January 1976, Her body was found four days later.