'No reason' not to back St Mellons private railway station
A proposal to create Wales first privately-owned railway station was welcomed by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.
He told MPs he was very happy to see plans for St Mellons Parkway in east Cardiff go ahead.
Cardiff South and Penarth MP Stephen Doughty said that south Wales needed new stations to make the most out of rail electrification.
The new station has been provisionally named Cardiff Parkway.
13 Jul 2017
