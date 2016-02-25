Newport trains jobs boost 'a vote of confidence'

Video

Three hundred engineering jobs will be created when a Spanish train manufacturer opens a production factory in Newport.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) looked at 100 sites in the UK but will open its £30m centre where Llanwern Steelworks once stood.

It is understood the Welsh Government provided a £3m grant to attract the "highly-skilled and well paid" jobs.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said: "It's a great vote of confidence in the manufacturing sector in Wales."