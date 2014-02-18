Michael Sheen backs Brynmawr's Market Hall cinema

Video

A community cinema in Blaenau Gwent can act as "an inspiration" to groups, actor Michael Sheen has said.

The Hollywood star was speaking at the "grand reopening" of the Market Hall Cinema in Brynmawr after it was ordered to close for six months.

Blaenau Gwent council said it acted because of a claim there could be problems with asbestos.

The cinema's trustees, who took over running the venue from the council years earlier, fought to reopen it.