Monkton protest: 'Windows smashed, people fuming'

Protesters staged a six-hour demonstration through the night after concerns a convicted criminal was living within their community.

Footage on social media showed crowds of people chanting and setting fire to bins in Gwilliam Court, on an estate in Monkton, Pembrokeshire.

Police said "a large crowd" arrived at about 21:30 BST on Tuesday and were causing "a significant disturbance".

Two people were safely removed from a property, officers said.

Police issued members of the 100-strong crowd with dispersal orders and the incident ended at about 03:00 BST on Wednesday.

Stuart Ferrier, who lives nearby, said windows were being smashed, people were fuming and "it was horrifying".