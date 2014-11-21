'Risk' at losing tidal lagoon expertise over decision delay

Video

The author of an independent review into the planned Swansea Bay tidal lagoon said he remains hopeful the UK government would back the scheme.

It is now six months since ex-energy minister Charles Hendry's report was published, concluding that the £1.3bn lagoon would be a "no regrets" option.

The UK government is yet to respond to his findings but said it needed time to assess the lagoon's merits.

Investors have warned it risks stalling unless a green light is given soon.

Tidal Lagoon Power is based in Gloucester and the city's Conservative MP Richard Graham is the chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Marine Energy and Tidal Lagoons.

He said there was a risk expertise could be lost.