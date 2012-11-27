Video
'Crazy driving' on north Wales' so-called 'Evo-Triangle'
Concerns have been raised that a 20-mile stretch of road in Conwy county is attracting dangerous drivers from around the UK.
The motoring magazine Evo is promoting the road to thrill-seeking drivers and has dubbed it the Evo-Triangle.
Last month, a man was jailed for causing the death of a couple there and there are calls for a multi-agency approach to make it clear action will be taken against dangerous drivers.
Evo magazine has been asked to comment.
Roger Pinney reports.
