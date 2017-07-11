Chepstow class flashmob thanks music teacher

Video

Year five pupils at a Monmouthshire primary school gave their music teacher a special send-off in their last lesson with him.

Scott McKeon, who plays in the folk group Rusty Shackle and works for Gwent Music, had been giving children at St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School in Chepstow weekly Celtic music lessons in line with Cwricwlwm Cymreig.

The children said they enjoyed his music lessons as he taught them to play the penny whistle and other Celtic instruments, and they wanted to say thank you in a unique way.

So they performed a flashmob and sang their favourite Rusty Shackle song Rosie Lee.

"It was gorgeous," said Mr McKeon, 30, from Cardiff. "It made me feel all warm and fuzzy inside."