Mathew James is Wales' big hit at Wimbledon

There is a Welshman at Wimbledon - and he may still have a part to play in this weekend's finals at SW19.

Tennis coach Mathew James, a former world top 100 junior player, has been a volunteer hitter for players like former men's world number one Novak Djokovic and women's semi-finalist Garbine Muguruza.

The 27-year-old from Mold, a performance coach at the prestigious Millfield School in Somerset, is spending his annual leave practicing with tennis' star players.

Former French Open champion Muguruza from Spain is still in the running to be in Saturday's women's final as she looks to go one better than her runners-up place in 2015.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is in the quarter-final hoping to qualify for Sunday's men's final and add a 13th Grand Slam and fourth Wimbledon title.

"Being able to come here in some capacity is the next best thing," said Mr James. "It's been a really good week."