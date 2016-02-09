Could Wales lose out with Swansea Bay tidal lagoon delay?

Video

The author of an independent review into the planned Swansea Bay tidal lagoon said he remains hopeful the UK government will back the scheme.

It is now six months since ex-energy minister Charles Hendry's report was published, concluding that the £1.3bn lagoon would be a "no regrets" option.

The UK government has yet to respond to his findings but said it needed time to assess the lagoon's merits.

Mr Hendry said he was still "hopeful of a definitive answer soon".

Meanwhile, David Clubb, director of Renewable UK Cymru and Richard Howard, head of energy for the Policy Exchange think-tank, give their views on what waiting could mean.