'My son died from type 1 diabetes and could have been saved'

Beth Baldwin believes four simple questions could have saved her son's life.

Peter, from Whitchurch in Cardiff, had just turned 13 when he became ill over Christmas 2014.

He saw a GP and was diagnosed with a chest infection, given antibiotics and sent home without further examination.

Peter had undiagnosed type 1 diabetes - where the pancreas does not produce any insulin - and was only picked up after his mother rang 999.

He never left hospital and died six days later.

She is now campaigning for all GPs to ask the "Four T" questions if a child is ill to see if they could have the condition.