Change 'one of last chances' for NHS Wales

The health and social care system in Wales will not be sustainable in the future in its current form, a team of independent experts has warned.

Change to deliver major NHS and care improvement is urgently required - and at a much faster pace than in the past, they said.

New ways of caring for older people should be a priority because of the growing impact of an ageing population, the experts added.

The interim report was commissioned by the Welsh Government. Detailed findings are expected later this year.

One of the panel, Prof Sir Mansel Aylward, said it was time to make changes or it could be one of the last chances to save the NHS.