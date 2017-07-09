Fire breaks out at Tir Prince Fun Park, Kinmel Bay

Video

A fire broke out at a Conwy fairground on Sunday morning.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Tir Prince Fun Park in Kinmel Bay just before 10:40 BST.

The blaze was contained to a portable building and two crews were needed to tackle it. There were no injuries.

Eyewitness Spencer Crossley, who captured the blaze on his mobile phone, said: "There was about half a dozen people trying to put it out with water but it was too much for them, it got a little bit out of control.

"As it got more out of control, they started to close the concession stalls, then they closed the gates."

The fairground remains open.