Anti-violence scheme Cardiff Model goes around the world

A scheme for reducing violence which was pioneered in Cardiff and adopted by cities across the world has marked 20 years since it was formed.

The Cardiff Model was launched to fill gaps in police knowledge by anonymously gathering information at hospitals from victims of violence.

It has led to changes such as plastic glasses in bars, real-time CCTV usage and pedestrian areas in trouble-spots.

Its founder Prof Jonathan Shepherd, who heads up the Cardiff Violence Prevention Board, is proud of the Cardiff Model's success and looks to the future.