Car park fire in Cardiff tackled by 50 firefighters

About 50 firefighters are tackling a car park blaze which has closed a busy road in Cardiff city centre.

The public has been asked to stay away from Greyfriars Road after the fire broke out on Crockherbtown Lane.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it had contained the fire to an electrical substation.

It said the fire involved industrial bins and oil and a three-storey adjacent building had been "heavily smoked".