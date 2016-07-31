Cat dropped by seagull in Rhyl needs new home

Cat dropped by seagull needs new home
A feral kitten grabbed by a seagull and dropped from the sky has made a full recovery after being rescued.

The four-week-old kitten was named Sky after escaping unhurt in the incident near a holiday park at Rhyl.

She was rescued by RSPCA Cymru inspector William Galvin and has been hand-reared at the charity's Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre at Colwyn Bay, Conwy county.

The centre now hopes to re-home the kitten with a family experienced at looking after cats.

