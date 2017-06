Video

Jen Bickel and her husband Andrew are no strangers to heartache, having suffered 10 miscarriages in as many years.

The 39-year-old has endured several rounds of punishing IVF, two ectopic pregnancies resulting in surgery, and she is still no closer to finding out the cause of the problem.

Mrs Bickel, from Cardiff, talks about the couple's devastating losses and why they are not giving hope just yet.