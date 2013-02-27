Stillbirth and neonatal loss: 'Stigma still attached to men's grief'

Video

More should be done to encourage fathers whose partners experience stillbirth or miscarriage to seek help to deal with their grief, support workers have said.

The latest figures available show 158 babies were stillborn in Wales in 2015 - 0.47%. of all births.

Stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands said while many women seek support, men are often reluctant.

The Welsh Government said health board bereavement services offered help.

Heatherjane Coombs and her husband Dave talk about their own experience of loss and the support they received.