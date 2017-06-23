Sir Terry Matthews urges business to back convention centre

Video

Sir Terry Matthews has urged south Wales businesses to embrace the potential spin-offs from Newport's new £83.7m conference centre.

The official ground-breaking ceremony took place for the International Convention Centre Wales at Celtic Manor Resort.

It is due to open in 2019 and will be able to accommodate up to 5,000 delegates a day.

Celtic Manor owner Sir Terry told BBC Wales business correspondent Brian Meechan it would bring additional economic advantages.