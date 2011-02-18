Plagiarism at university: Student explains why he cheated

Video

Instances of alleged cheating at Welsh universities have risen by almost 50% in the past three years.

Figures obtained by a BBC Radio Wales Freedom of Information request showed in the 2013-14 to 2015-16 academic years, the number of allegations went from 1,370 to 2,044.

The NUS said it was a "concern".

A tearful student - whose identity has been protected - told BBC Wales how his £100,000 debt drove him to cheat.