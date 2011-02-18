Video
Plagiarism at university: Student explains why he cheated
Instances of alleged cheating at Welsh universities have risen by almost 50% in the past three years.
Figures obtained by a BBC Radio Wales Freedom of Information request showed in the 2013-14 to 2015-16 academic years, the number of allegations went from 1,370 to 2,044.
The NUS said it was a "concern".
A tearful student - whose identity has been protected - told BBC Wales how his £100,000 debt drove him to cheat.
-
26 Jun 2017
- From the section Wales