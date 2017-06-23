Mum's battle to access £30,000 SIRT cancer treatment

Video

NHS Wales has been accused of "not being set up to deal with" certain types of cancer.

Anca Falconer, 36, from Pembrokeshire, was diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma, a type of soft tissue sarcoma, just days after giving birth in 2010.

Her request for specialist treatment in England was refused on funding grounds.

The Welsh Health Specialised Services Committee said the success of Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT) "has not currently been established."

Fundraising efforts allowed her to receive the first round of SIRT and Mrs Falconer said she felt transformed after it.