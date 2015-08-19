Video
International Convention Centre Wales 'for greater good'
An £84m convention centre in Newport will bring benefits to Cardiff and is "for the greater good" of Wales, its boss says.
Ian Edwards said business would be spread far beyond the confines of the Celtic Manor Resort, where it is being built over the next two years.
He said a Team Wales approach could ensure hotels and leisure businesses in Newport, Swansea and beyond would benefit from a new market in large-scale conferences and conventions.
