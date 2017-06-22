Manner of Tesco Cardiff call centre job cuts 'unacceptable'

Video

Tesco has faced calls to scrap plans to close a call centre in Cardiff with the loss of 1,100 jobs.

The supermarket giant said it was consolidating its customer engagement centres (CEC) on to a single site in Dundee, creating 250 jobs.

It said it had to ensure its business was "sustainable and cost effective".

During business questions at Parliament on Thursday, Cardiff North MP Anna McMorrin called for Tesco to reconsider and said some staff found out via social media.

Leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, called the manner of the announcement "completely unacceptable".